Kyle Schwarber hits 51st homer lifting Phillies to sixth straight win in 8-6 victory over Royals

Kyle Schwarber hit his 51st home run, Brandon Marsh also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies won their sixth straight game with an 8-6 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

Harrison Bader contributed three hits for the Phillies, who can clinch their second straight NL East title by completing a three-game sweep of Kansas City in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Taijuan Walker (5-8) benefited from strong run support, giving up four runs on seven hits in five innings.

Jhoan Duran tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his 30th save in 33 opportunities.

Salvador Perez homered twice for the Royals, who lost their sixth in the last seven to further hurt their slim playoff chances.

Angel Zerpa (5-2), in relief of starter Ryan Bergert, gave up three runs in the fifth inning when Philadelphia went in front for good.

Schwarber tied the game at 4 by leading off the frame by sending a 1-1, 86-mph slider into the seats in right. He pulled within seven homers of tying Ryan Howard for the single-season franchise record, set in 2006.

Bader, filling in for injured Trea Turner as Philadelphia's leadoff hitter, has multiple hits in six consecutive games.

Key moment

Nick Castellanos' pinch-hit sacrifice fly four batters after Schwarber's home run put the Phillies in front 5-4.

Key stat

13.50 — Bergert's ERA in his last two starts after a 2.43 mark in his first six starts after being acquired at the trade deadline.

Up next

Kansas City LHP Noah Cameron (7-7, 3.00 ERA) faces Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (4-8, 6.24) on Sunday afternoon when the Phillies try to complete a 7-0 homestand.