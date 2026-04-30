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School board passes controversial plan that will close 17 Philadelphia public schools

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Ross DiMattei
Ross DiMattei
Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.
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Ross DiMattei,
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo,
Madeleine Wright
Madeleine Wright
Madeleine Wright is a bilingual general assignment reporter for CBS News Philadelphia who is fluent in Spanish. She joined the team in January 2022 and was named the Delaware County reporter in July 2023.
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Madeleine Wright

/ CBS Philadelphia

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The school board voted in favor of a controversial facilities plan Thursday that would close 17 schools in the Philadelphia school district and renovate 169 others. Six school board members voted yes, while three others voted no.

The school board finished the voting virtually after tensions flared, which forced them to go on recess twice. Philadelphia City Council members have sounded off over the plan. 

"This plan is designed to ensure that every student, regardless of zip code, has access to the programs, resources and learning environments they deserve. While these decisions are not easy, they are informed by robust community engagement and a steadfast commitment to improving outcomes for all Philadelphia public school students." Superintendent Tony Watlington said in a statement, in part. 

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Arthur G. Steinberg called the Philadelphia Board of Education's vote "reckless."

"No one knows what our school buildings need to become safe, healthy spaces for learning better than our members," Steinberg said in a statement in part. "Elected officials whose communities became education deserts after the last mass school closures – giving rise to blight, dumping, and crime – know the lasting, often tragic, consequences to be paid when the city fails to invest in young people."

The vote on the 10-year, $2.8 billion plan was postponed earlier this month. 

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has called the plan "difficult but responsible."

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

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