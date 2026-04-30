Watch live: Philadelphia City Council members speak ahead of school board vote on plan to shutter 17 schools

Lawmakers are gathering Thursday morning outside a West Philadelphia school that is among 17 slated to close under a controversial facilities plan put forward by the Philadelphia Board of Education.

Officials have sparred over the plan, first announced in late January and then put through a few revisions, which has reduced the number of schools set to close from 20 to 17. School officials say many of the buildings set to close are decades old and aren't being fully utilized because of decreased enrollment.

Philadelphia City Council members, teachers and families are gathering outside Paul Robeson High School on Ludlow Street around 8 a.m. to contest the plan.

CBS News Philadelphia will stream the news conference live. You can watch in the player above or wherever we're streaming.

Earlier this month, the board postponed a vote on the 10-year, $2.8 billion plan. Council members had written to the board asking for more time to allow the school communities to fully digest what's in the proposal. Stakeholders had been critical of the district for announcing major changes to the plan last Monday and then calling for a vote to approve it just three days later.

Among the schools that could be impacted are Lankenau Environmental Science High School and Overbrook Elementary School.

District leaders say the cuts are necessary to make the school system financially stable and improve student achievement. Mayor Cherelle Parker has called the plan "difficult but responsible."

The school board is set to meet and vote at 4 p.m. Thursday.