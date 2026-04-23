Vote on controversial plan to close 17 Philadelphia public schools postponed

A vote to adopt a controversial long-term facilities plan that would close 17 Philadelphia public schools has been postponed for at least another week.

Philadelphia's Board of Education has pushed back Thursday's scheduled vote on the school district's master plan until next week at the earliest after pressure from City Council.

"We recognize that the future of our school facilities is a matter of significant interest that requires the highest level of collaboration," Board President Reginald Streater said in a statement. "In the spirit of partnership, we are taking this time to ensure our stakeholders understand the proposal."

It comes hours after Philadelphia City Council members wrote a letter to the school board requesting the vote's postponement.

In the letter, council members wrote, "Per the request by my colleague Majority Leader Katherine Gilmore Richardson in yesterday's budget hearing, we request that the Board postpone their vote until May 28th, 2026, at the earliest, so Philadelphia's students, families, educators and support staff, and legislators can truly digest this plan."

Council members argued that holding a vote on the plan with changes as recently as Monday would be "disappointing and will only serve to sow public distrust in our school system, further traumatize children and families, and would leave legislators at all levels of government tasked with finding funding solutions to the District's deficit with less confidence than before this plan was announced."

"After immense pressure and advocacy — led by students, families, and educators first — the School Board has announced they plan to delay their vote on the proposed school facilities plan until next week at the earliest," Education Committee Chair Isaiah Thomas said in a statement. "Any facilities plan needs to center our young people and families, and I look forward to working with the District and Board to ensure that happens."

Over the past two days, lawmakers and school officials have sparred at City Hall over the plan that would close 17 schools and renovate 169 others.

While district leaders say they've been working on the plan for years, it was officially announced publicly in late January. Council members have argued the School District of Philadelphia isn't hearing their concerns, and they need more time to flesh things out.

School officials say they've engaged with community members and lawmakers, noting they've reduced the number of schools set to close from 20 to 17. They say many are decades old and aren't being fully utilized with decreased enrollment.

The district says it's trying to maximize its resources to help students.

Mayor Cherelle Parker was at City Council on Wednesday, where she defended the district's plan as "difficult but responsible."

"Right now, we are maintaining square footage as it crumbles instead of investing in opportunities our students actually need," Parker said. "Yes, this means making difficult but responsible decisions, and that's what the district has worked through in the facilities plan."

Thomas said if the school board approves the plan, he will recommend to the City Council that they do everything in their power to ensure it doesn't take effect. He did not go into detail on how.

"I'm not saying we need to agree on everything. But I think we've clearly identified some flaws in the plan that we feel like need to be ironed out before we take such a traumatic and long-lasting decision."