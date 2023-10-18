Watch CBS News
School bus crashes into Edison home after driver says brakes failed; 2 students injured

By Christine Sloan

/ CBS New York

2 minor injuries after school bus apparently loses brakes, slams into Edison home
2 minor injuries after school bus apparently loses brakes, slams into Edison home 01:57

EDISON, N.J. -- A school bus with dozens of students on board crashed into a home in Edison, New Jersey after its brakes apparently failed. 

CBS New York's Christine Sloan is gathering information on the scene, where there's a gaping hole in the garage of the house on Rahway Road. 

Two students on the bus suffered minor injuries, but no one in the home was hurt. The owners were not there, but said a three-person cleaning crew was inside at the time.

A neighbor's video shows about 30 middle schoolers pulled aside on the lawn. 

"There were a few students with minor injuries. Their parents are currently with them right now, and we are getting updates on that," Superintendent Edward Aldarelli said. "There are counseling services for the students who've been transported back to school. Our building principal, as well as our teachers and counselors are providing them with support."

Police and emergency responders arrived on the scene, as 911 calls started coming in. 

Edison's police chief said the driver told investigators the brakes somehow failed and she tried to avoid other homes. 

"I think it's just something I've never seen before and hope not to witness again," Edison resident Rachel Endress said.

"I did see everyone in the neighborhood investigating the scene in tears and shock, even I'm in shock at what was going on," resident Matthew Junio said.

CBS New York reached out to the Joy Transportation Company, but no one wanted to comment. 

Meantime, the police chief held a press conference saying the crash remains under investigation and the driver is expected to be OK.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 8:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

