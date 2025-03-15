Fog and clouds with patchy drizzle this Saturday in Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

Fog and clouds with patchy drizzle on Saturday, possible showers with high of 64

Fog and clouds with patchy drizzle on Saturday, possible showers with high of 64

Fog and clouds with patchy drizzle on Saturday, possible showers with high of 64

On Saturday, early morning fog will thin, but skies will remain cloudy with a thick marine layer mainly near the shore.

Drizzle and spotty showers are possible. Highs will reach the low to mid-60s courtesy of a warm front that lifts over the region, ushering in mild south winds. The shore will remain 10-15 degrees cooler all weekend as winds will be mainly onshore.

CBS News Philadelphia.

That warm front is part of a huge and powerful storm that will trigger a major severe weather outbreak on Friday and Saturday across the Midwest, Deep South, Tennessee Valley, and Ohio Valley. Large tornadoes, straight-line winds, large hail, and flooding are expected.

CBS News Philadelphia.

By Sunday, that severe weather threat has moved to the East Coast, and we are in the middle of it.

Current timing for rain and storms includes spotty showers midday with heavy rain and strong to severe storms from mid-evening through very early Monday morning.

Philadelphia in a Marginal risk of severe weather

The Storm Prediction Center has included Philadelphia in a Marginal risk of severe weather, Level 2 of 5.

Threats include damaging winds, heavy rain, and the possibility of an isolated tornado.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Impacts could include downed trees, power outages, localized flooding, and travel delays by air, road, and rail.

The NEXT Weather Team will have frequent updates online, on-air and on our digital stream to help you to plan and stay protected.

St. Patrick's Day parade weather in Philadelphia on Sunday

Sunday will also be cloudy, breezy and warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Going to the St. Patrick's Day parade? It will be mild and breezy in the upper 60s. Best to carry an umbrella for any isolated showers; however, models continue to trend drier for the middle part of the day.

However, the heavy rain and severe storms are expected to hold off until after the parade.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Monday, on the actual St. Patrick's Day, there is a chance of showers and storms through sunrise with clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures cool to the 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild in the upper 60s.

On Wednesday, we are once again chasing 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies. [This is the final day of winter.] On Thursday, March 20, is the vernal equinox, aka the official start to spring, and it will begin with possible storms and 70s.

7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia.

Saturday: AM fog, clouds. High of 64, low of 42.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for late storms. High of 70, low of 53.

Monday: AM shower, PM sun. High of 57, low of 51.

Tuesday: Sunny. High of 63, low 36.

Wednesday: Sunny. High of 68, low of 42.

Thursday: Shower chance. High of 71, low of 49.

Friday: Sunny, but cooler. High of 55, low of 44.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.