How Saquon Barkley converted a young New York Giants fan into a Philadelphia Eagles fan

A Montco household is now divided between Eagles and Giants fans — and Saquon Barkley is to blame

A Montco household is now divided between Eagles and Giants fans — and Saquon Barkley is to blame

A Montco household is now divided between Eagles and Giants fans — and Saquon Barkley is to blame

Giants fans in Eagles country — unfortunately, it happens. It is the case for one Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, family with a house divided, and Saquon Barkley is to thank for that.

Luke Lyle is an aspiring wide receiver and running back. His jersey hints at his favorite player.

"On the Giants, I liked him. And he's really fast and strong," Luke Lyle said.

Barkley converted this one-time Giants fan to now an Eagles diehard. Melanie Lyle, Luke's mom, is still sticking to that other team.

"As he says, the Giants are trash and they have been since he's been alive, so like I got no fight left and especially since we lost Saquon. It was my only string of hope for them," Melanie Lyle said.

Earlier this month, Luke Lyle got to meet his idol during No. 26's football camp.

"That's crazy. Oh wow! You think you got those in a size 14? We do!" Barkley said in a video the family took when Luke Lyle showed off customized Eagles sneakers.

Meghan Burns helped Luke Lyle make them.

"I taught him my secrets, I tell him! 'Cuz I've never taught someone else before," Burns said with a laugh.

The local artist owns a shoe customization business and helped Luke paint a pair of kicks he designed for Barkley.

"We looked up Saquon quotes, we laughed because he wouldn't let me put Giants anywhere on there and I wouldn't let him put 'Chiefs suck!' on the laces," Melanie Lyle said.

Both of those ideas did not make the cut, but the famous backwards hurdle outlined in Kelly Green did. The laces are printed with a Barkley quote, too. They also made a matching pair of shoes for Luke Lyke.

While the Lyle household will remain divided this football season, they're all cheering on Barkley.

"It's a core memory. We will be telling Luke's kids this story!" Melanie Lyle said with a smile.