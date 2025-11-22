Salvation Army kicks off 2025 Red Kettle Campaign in Philadelphia at Love Park

The holiday season officially began at Love Park on Saturday as the Salvation Army kicked off its 2025 Red Kettle Campaign — an effort to raise thousands of dollars to support families in need across the Philadelphia region.

CBS News Philadelphia staff members joined the celebration, serving as celebrity bell ringers and helping spread the word about the campaign, which runs through the holidays.

"I always donate when I see a Salvation Army bucket," Marie Dezzi, who attended the kickoff event, said. "It's always just part of Christmas — hearing the bells, and knowing that we give to others who aren't as able to do what we do together as a family."

Elaine Booth, who visited from Washington D.C., was inspired to donate as well.

"I think just the way things are right now, just wanting everybody to have something," Booth said.

Last year, the Red Kettle Campaign raised $219,202.47 across Greater Philadelphia, according to spokesperson Emma McClain. During the 2024 holiday season, the Salvation Army distributed more than 16,000 holiday gifts and nearly 15,000 meals to Philadelphians in need.

Salvation Army Divisional Secretary Felicia Lyle said their goal for the 2025 campaign is $155,000, funding programs that include meals, shelter, emergency services and community support. Lyle says they're also looking for more volunteers.

"We would love for people to help in any way," Lyle said. "If they want to stand out at a kettle, we'd absolutely love for them to volunteer."

"It's always great and everyone in Philadelphia is always so generous," said CBS Philadelphia's Jim Donovan.

The Red Kettle Campaign will continue through the holiday season. More information about donating and volunteering with The Salvation Army of Greater Philadelphia is available on the Salvation Army website.