Salvation Army in Philadelphia in need of more toy donations this holiday season

As you walk through rows of boxes and volunteers, you'll likely spot Judy Torres Lynch, Greater Philadelphia Salvation Army advisory board member, and a bright smile under a festive Christmas sweater. She's helped coordinate hundreds of volunteers at the Salvation Army for more than a decade.

"This is a very Spanish neighborhood," Torres Lynch said proudly. "I grew up here. This is why I come back all the time."

Fifteen years ago, Torres Lynch and her husband "adopted" a family at Christmas, sparking a tradition of giving that's only grown. Today, she helps lead the local toy drive alongside CBS Philadelphia's Jim Donovan and Ukee Washington, filling those recognizable red-and-white toy boxes each year.

This season, the need is greater than ever.

The Salvation Army expects to help more than 750 families, representing over 1,600 children. Each child receives two toys, but donations are coming in slower than usual.

The most requested item? A bike.

"Fifty percent of the kids on their list, guess what they want? A bike," Torres Lynch said.

Last year, she and her husband donated a dozen bikes themselves, but shelves are still sparse.

"Every kid deserves to be a kid," she said. "They're just like you and I, they just want to have a better life for their kids."

Before the gymnasium fills with tables, toys, and volunteers, Torres Lynch looks over stacks of paperwork — a reminder that behind every list is a real family, many living below the poverty line.

"We're just helping them a little bit so they'll have something for Christmas," she said.

The Salvation Army's Joy of Sharing campaign is still accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. To see a full list of toy drop-off locations in the Philadelphia area, visit CBSPhiladelphia.com/jos.