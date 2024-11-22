Joy of Sharing Toy Drive campaign kicks off. Here are the drop-off locations.

'Tis the season for giving back to others and helping out children in your local community. And with the holiday season officially upon us, what better way to warm your heart and others than by donating to the annual CBS Philadelphia Joy of Sharing Toy Drive?

One of the longest-running TV public service campaigns in the region, the Joy of Sharing Toy Drive has provided toys for more than 100,000 children in need over the years.

CBS Philadelphia invites viewers to help us brighten the holidays for children in need by donating a new, unwrapped toy to The Salvation Army and Mothers In Charge.

Unwrapped toys will be collected at numerous drop-off locations throughout the region.

Drop-off Locations

CBS Philadelphia Broadcast Center at 1555 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, Pa.

CBS Philadelphia Offices at 1500 Spring Garden, Philadelphia Pa.

The Salvation Army Philadelphia Offices at 701 North Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa.

Rittenhouse Square Holiday Tree Lighting event on Monday, Dec. 9. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



*The drop-off list will be updated throughout the season as new locations are added.

You can also make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army.

Online Donations

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign supports their efforts year-round.

Donors can also text to donate by texting KETTLE to 31333 and entering their local zip code to be directed to the virtual Red Kettle in their community.

Through the Angel Tree Program, donors can also adopt an "angel" and shop for the perfect gift for the indicated age plus the child's wish list.