Montgomery County barber helping Eagles fan fly in style

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County barber is helping Eagles fans fly to the road of victory in style.

At Sal's Barbershop in Montgomery County, the owner is pumped up about the Eagles in the NFC championship, and recently he's been cutting hair in a special way to honor the Birds.

"I'm cutting out the negative space," Sal Giannone said. "It definitely takes a level of skill, a lot of patience."

Barber extraordinaire and Eagles super fan Giannone is fully focused as he shaves in the famous Eagles logo for a client at his namesake barbershop in Plymouth Meeting.

"I really think they got a great chance," Giannone said.

Giannone's been receiving an increasing number of requests to add the team's design into his haircuts ahead of the NFC championship game on Sunday.

The barber has been very busy.

CBS News Philadelphia was there a few months ago and watched the magic happen as Giannone carved the Phillies' "P" into clients' hair ahead of the World Series.

But Giannone says creating the Eagles logo is even more challenging.

"Anybody can do a P because it's part of the alphabet," Giannone said, "where this is an actual drawn logo."

Not that he's complaining.

"I'll do as many Eagles logos as I have to for the Eagles to win the Super Bowl," Giannone said.

To do it, Giannone uses a few different blades and slowly shades in one area at a time, as he crafts his design free-handed.

"I would say the eye is definitely the hardest part," Giannone said. "The eye takes a lot of difficulty."

This Birds fan says his is a cut above the rest and loves the look.

"Oh my God, it's so cool," Anthony Trifiletti said. "Sal did the Phillies P on me when they were going to the World Series and it doesn't even compare, this is ridiculous."

A full haircut with the Eagles logo at Sal's costs $50, and he says people from all over the tri-state area come by his barbershop to get the designs.