Barber offering special Phillies haircuts for World Series

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County barber is helping fans who have Philadelphia Phillies fever. Here at Sal's Barbershop, the owner has been busy over the last few weeks doing special haircuts to honor the Phillies.

Carefully clipping and meticulously maneuvering.

"Not everyone can do it," barber Sal Giannone said.

Giannone is fully focused as he shades in the famous Phillies P.

"I'm happy I can provide something that other barber shops really, they can't," Giannone said. "It's a specialty."

Giannone runs Sal's Barbershop with nine locations in the area, including in Plymouth Meeting.

"This is not a regular Phillies P," he said. "This is intricate."

He's been receiving an increasing number of requests to add the Phillies logo for the World Series.

"We're the best in the business at it," Giannone said. "We give our clients want -- they a Phillies P, they get a Phillies P."

We watched the magic happen, first slowly shading in one area, crafting the design freestyle.

He even added color to the Phillies P that also features the Phanatic.

"We're all fanatics, right?" Giannone said. "We're now we're all rooting for our teams."

These Phillies fans believe they're a cut above and love the look.

"It's just exciting to get this done because it's unique," Doug Drake of Worcester said, "and you don't see too many people with a design in their hair like this."

5-year-old Ace Bonde can't wait to show his friends his design.

Haircuts at sals cost $30. The Phillies design is an additional $5.