Brian Johnson out as Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator in 2024: CBS Sports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Brian Johnson will not return as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2024, according to CBS Sports.

Johnson, 36, spent just one season as the Birds' offensive coordinator but has been with the team since 2021. He previously served as the Eagles quarterbacks coach before his promotion - he was elevated to OC after Shane Steichen left to become the Indianapolis Colts head coach.

The news comes after CBS Sports reported the Eagles fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai. Senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia will also reportedly move on.

For the second straight offseason, the Birds will be shopping for new coordinators.

The Eagles' offense ranked seventh in points per game, eighth in yards per game and 16th in passing yards in 2023, all down from 2022. The Birds scored 25 points or more just twice over their final six games.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts also regressed with Johnson as the team's offensive coordinator. According to an ESPN report from Jan. 15, Hurts' "desired direction for the offense has not materialized" under Johnson.

Hurts and Johnson have a longstanding relationship. Johnson has known the Birds' QB since he was 4 years old. Johnson played under Hurts' father, Averion Hurts, at Baytown Lee High School in Texas. He also tried recruiting Hurts to Mississippi State University when the quarterback was coming out of high school.

Johnson began his coaching career at the University of Utah, where played QB. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and then its offensive coordinator. He also was the OC for the University of Houston and University of Florida.

Johnson has interviewed for both the Tennessee Titans and Carolina head coaching jobs. The Titans hired Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as head coach Monday. The Athletic reported Johnson is no longer a candidate for the Carolina job.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman will hold their end-of-season press conferences on Wednesday.