2 Ukrainians find refuge at New Jersey university as war in Ukraine approaches 3 years

Monday will mark three years since Russia invaded Ukraine, and two young Ukrainians have found refuge in South Jersey.

As they walked on campus, Khrystyna Svystovych and Mike Chabanovskyi both told CBS News Philadelphia that Stockton University may have saved their lives.

"It definitely did change the course of my life. I would never think I would be here having all the open doors for the things I am experiencing," Svystovych said.

Both students are now sophomores. When the war broke out in 2022, they were in the United States as exchange students and were essentially stranded. Stockton was one of a handful of universities that agreed to accept students in these situations, and Svystovych and Chabanovskyi came here after a rigorous interview process.

"I just cannot even imagine where I would be right now. The most probable scenario is I'd be back in Europe, either in Ukraine or a different country," Chabanovskyi said.

Chabanovskyi is now a business management major, and Svystovych is studying communications. Stockton is investing in the students, not only covering their tuition and room and board but also their health insurance and everyday expenses and offering emotional support.

"I'm so, so grateful for all the support and all the people I've met here," Svystovych said.

Svystovych is from Western Ukraine. Her family fled to Poland, and she says she hasn't seen them in four years.

"It's been a challenge. I miss them a lot," she said.

Chabanovskyi grew up in Eastern Ukraine. His parents moved to Munich, Germany, and he finally saw them last summer.

"It was my first time in three years. It was really awesome seeing them again," he said.

Both Svystovych and Chabanovskyi are enjoying college life, but their hearts often ache for their home country.

"I really hope the war is going to end in the future, and as a nation, I believe we are strong enough to rebuild," Svystovych said.

Both students are grateful and are making the most of this opportunity.