Route 422 eastbound blocked after fatal tractor-trailer crash today

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Route 422 eastbound blocked in Pennsylvania after tractor-trailer crash
Route 422 eastbound blocked in Pennsylvania after tractor-trailer crash

LOWER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Route 422 is blocked in both the eastbound and westbound lanes near the Trooper Road exit due to a fatal head-on tractor-trailer crash, officials say.

NEXT Traffic cameras showed the tractor-trailer and another vehicle involved in the crash, with a miles-long backup behind the crash.

route-422-accident-today-crash.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 flew over the crash scene and a tractor-trailer could be seen on the grass median along with several emergency vehicles.

The crash occurred when a tractor-trailer in the westbound lanes crossed the median, hitting at least one vehicle on the eastbound side. The vehicle that was hit by the truck was sent down a grass embankment and its driver was reported dead at the scene, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Another tractor-trailer incident on I-95 in Philadelphia also caused delays for drivers in the region ahead of the peak morning commute hours.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

