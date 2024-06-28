I-95 southbound in Philadelphia closed after tractor-trailer fire today

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A section of I-95 southbound is closed in Philadelphia on Friday after a tractor-trailer jackknifed and caught fire.

The southbound side of the highway is closed between Exit 26 for the Betsy Ross Bridge and Aramingo Avenue, and the Girard Avenue/Lehigh Avenue exit, according to the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

Drivers should take alternate routes and allow extra time to get to their destination.

Video from the Citizen app showed the truck up in flames.

Citizen

The fire is in the area of Allegheny Avenue and Castor Avenue.

Smoke from the fire could be seen on traffic cameras. While the northbound side was getting by, there is a slowdown near the crash scene over on the southbound side.

More information on what started the fire or when the scene might clear was not immediately available.

The crash was first reported around 4:30 a.m.