Watch CBS News
Local News

Hopewell Township, New Jersey crash kills Lenape High School student, injures 2 others

By Ryan Hughes,
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Woman pulled from woods after car flips over, catches fire in Germantown | Digital Brief
Woman pulled from woods after car flips over, catches fire in Germantown | Digital Brief 02:40

A crash on Route 31 in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, killed one high school senior and injured two others Tuesday afternoon, police and school officials tell CBS News Philadelphia.

The Lenape High School students were riding in a Honda Civic on the two-lane road between Titus Mill Road and Hopewell-Pennington Road in Mercer County when the crash occurred, Hopewell Township Police said. Officers responded to the scene just after 12 p.m.

The students have not been publicly identified, but Lenape High School Principal Tony Cattani sent a letter to the school community on Tuesday, saying "our Lenape Family suffered a tragic loss."

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the student's family and friends and ask that you join us in respecting their privacy as they take time to grieve during this exceptionally difficult time. We understand that this loss will be felt throughout our school and our district," Cattani wrote.

Police said the crash occurred when the Honda, moving southbound, veered into the northbound lane and then collided head-on with an oncoming tractor-trailer.

The other two Lenape seniors sustained serious injuries in the crash, according to police.

Counselors from the Burlington County Crisis Response Team were at Lenape on Wednesday to offer emotional support. Cattani encouraged parents to have their children discuss their feelings about the tragedy openly, and contact the Lenape Counseling Center if any student is in need of more counseling support.

"Our thoughts are with all of the families involved during this extremely difficult time. As we navigate this loss, I know, as always, our school community will come together to support one another with compassion and care," said Cattani. "Please continue to look after one another."

Ryan Hughes

Ryan Hughes joined CBS News Philadelphia in June 2022. He previously worked at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's covered stories ranging from weeks on the Surfside condo collapse, to the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and the Super Bowl in Miami.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.