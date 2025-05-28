Hopewell Township, New Jersey crash kills Lenape High School student, injures 2 others

Woman pulled from woods after car flips over, catches fire in Germantown | Digital Brief

A crash on Route 31 in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, killed one high school senior and injured two others Tuesday afternoon, police and school officials tell CBS News Philadelphia.

The Lenape High School students were riding in a Honda Civic on the two-lane road between Titus Mill Road and Hopewell-Pennington Road in Mercer County when the crash occurred, Hopewell Township Police said. Officers responded to the scene just after 12 p.m.

The students have not been publicly identified, but Lenape High School Principal Tony Cattani sent a letter to the school community on Tuesday, saying "our Lenape Family suffered a tragic loss."

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the student's family and friends and ask that you join us in respecting their privacy as they take time to grieve during this exceptionally difficult time. We understand that this loss will be felt throughout our school and our district," Cattani wrote.

Police said the crash occurred when the Honda, moving southbound, veered into the northbound lane and then collided head-on with an oncoming tractor-trailer.

The other two Lenape seniors sustained serious injuries in the crash, according to police.

Counselors from the Burlington County Crisis Response Team were at Lenape on Wednesday to offer emotional support. Cattani encouraged parents to have their children discuss their feelings about the tragedy openly, and contact the Lenape Counseling Center if any student is in need of more counseling support.

"Our thoughts are with all of the families involved during this extremely difficult time. As we navigate this loss, I know, as always, our school community will come together to support one another with compassion and care," said Cattani. "Please continue to look after one another."