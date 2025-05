Lenape High School senior killed in car crash, two other students seriously injured Grief counselors were brought in to Lenape High School in Burlington County after a student at the school was killed in a car crash. Two classmates were also injured. According to school officials, all of the students are members of the class of 2025 and set to graduate in about two weeks. Police said they were involved in a head-on collision on Route 31 in Hopewell Township.