Ahead of Roots Picnic 2024, event organizers host 2nd Annual Roots Picnic Con intending to entertain and educate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Roots Picnic is back in Philadelphia this weekend with a stacked lineup of musical guests. Rapper Lil Wayne, Philly native Jill Scott and many more are expected to perform. But, the festival isn't just about the entertainment.

At the Fillmore in Philadelphia, festival organizers held the 2nd Annual Roots Picnic Con.

It's a one-day event filled with panel discussions about topics like financial literacy and music education as well as discussions on issues like gun violence.

Philadelphia rapper Beanie Sigel was one of the panelists.

"With these festivals, I think we should have a plan set for us so we can talk to our youth, talk to our people...not just to entertain but to educate," he said.

The festival was founded by the legendary hip-hop group, The Roots. Festival Director Brandon Pankey said it's important for them to give back to their community.

"We want to really make sure that we help the communities that we come from and that we are actually impacting them in a positive way," Pankey said.

And for those attending the Roots Picnic for the first time, they said it was refreshing to see how the festival is using its platform to make a difference.

"I feel like there is such a good way to use art as a medium of education and that's something the panelists were talking about today," Anthony Curtis said.

"I'm glad to see that they're actually presenting education key. Education is key. Once you have the knowledge, then you have the power to achieve and get out of the situation we find ourselves in," Nicole Austin said.

Organizers said 30,000 people are expected to attend Roots Picnic both days this weekend.

The festival will be held on June 1 and June 2 in Fairmount Park.