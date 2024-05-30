Jill Scott returns to Girls' High in Philadelphia as artist unveils plans for mural

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jill Scott was back at her alma mater – Girls' High, in the Logan section of Philadelphia – on Thursday as the school and artist Patrick Dougher unveiled plans for a mural depicting Scott and the school's students.

After Scott led the students in song, the crowd counted down in excitement in a dark auditorium before she and Dougher together flipped on a projector – revealing Dougher's design for the mural.

It features Scott wearing a crown and ringed by a halo "because we are all divine," Dougher later explained. Scott is depicted passing on another crown to Girls' High scholars "because we are all royal," he said.

The mural helps celebrate the 176th anniversary of the school.

The other figures in the mural are based on students who Dougher asked to act out certain key concepts like "power." (That student raised their fist.)

The school's Latin motto, vincit qui se vincit, ("She conquers who conquers herself") appears off Scott's left shoulder.

After the reveal, students got to work and began painting parts of the mural.

Scott stopped for photos with several people, including Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson and Mural Arts Philadelphia's Executive Director, Jane Golden.

Another day well spent alongside the School District of Philadelphia at The Philadelphia High School for Girls unveiling the new mural design dedicated to the beautiful Miss Jill Scott! #muralartsphilly40 Posted by Mural Arts Philadelphia on Thursday, May 30, 2024

This morning I visited my Alma Mater Girls’ High where we celebrated our 175th anniversary with a mural dedicated to fellow Girls’ High girl, the phenomenal Jill Scott!



“The mural is designed by artist Patrick Dougher and features Scott coronating young girls with replicas of… pic.twitter.com/uBfQEMudO8 — Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (@CouncilwomanKGR) May 30, 2024