Jill Scott returns to Girls' High in Philadelphia as artist unveils plans for mural

By Joe Brandt, Adam Fox

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jill Scott was back at her alma mater – Girls' High, in the Logan section of Philadelphia –  on Thursday as the school and artist Patrick Dougher unveiled plans for a mural depicting Scott and the school's students.

After Scott led the students in song, the crowd counted down in excitement in a dark auditorium before she and Dougher together flipped on a projector – revealing Dougher's design for the mural.

It features Scott wearing a crown and ringed by a halo "because we are all divine," Dougher later explained. Scott is depicted passing on another crown to Girls' High scholars "because we are all royal," he said.

The mural helps celebrate the 176th anniversary of the school.

The other figures in the mural are based on students who Dougher asked to act out certain key concepts like "power." (That student raised their fist.)

The school's Latin motto, vincit qui se vincit, ("She conquers who conquers herself") appears off Scott's left shoulder.

After the reveal, students got to work and began painting parts of the mural.

Scott stopped for photos with several people, including Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson and Mural Arts Philadelphia's Executive Director, Jane Golden.

