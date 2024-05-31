Things to do in Philly this weekend – Pride Parade, Roots Picnic, Upper Deck Golf, Media's Strawberry Festival, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is popping off this weekend in a flurry of Pride celebrations, musical performances and sports festivities. If you're looking to celebrate Pride month this weekend in Philadelphia, catch the iconic Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park or head to South Philly for a Phillies game or Upper Deck Golf, you've come to the right place.

Get your sunglasses ready because you're about to be outside this weekend! Here's a list of events and festivities going on this weekend around the Delaware Valley.

Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park

The Mann Center in Philadelphia will host some of the most legendary names in hip-hop and R&B for a two-day affair at the 2024 Roots Picnic, set to take over Fairmount Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be headlined by Philadelphia's own Jill Scott and hip-hop icon Nas. The day promises performances from emerging artists like October London and Sexyy Red. Attendees can also look forward to Black Thought from The Roots performing a live mixtape featuring Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man & Redman. The Dream and Wallo & Gillie are also set to take the stage on Saturday.

Sunday also boasts an all-star lineup headlined by Gunna alongside two of hip-hop's most renowned lyricists, André 3000 and Lil Wayne.

The day will feature powerhouse performances from Babyface, Fantasia, Cam'ron, Wale and Leon Thomas.

Now, let's talk money. General admission tickets start at $250. But don't worry the single-day ticket option is back and available for $135. For those seeking a more luxurious experience, the two-day Silver VIP option is available for $999, while the two-day Gold VIP option priced at $1,399, includes dedicated VIP entry lanes and more.

On Friday, the festival will host its Second Annual Roots Picnic Con, a day dedicated to education and community as part of Roots Picnic weekend. Presented by The School District of Philadelphia, the event will feature panel discussions on the importance of music education in the city.

With more than 30 performances across three stages, this festival is set to be an unforgettable weekend for hip-hop and R&B lovers.

Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their history this Sunday at the Be You Pride March. Before the march begins, hear moving speeches from community leaders, plus a land acknowledgment from the Lenape tribe. Music will be played and joy is sure to be experienced.

The march will lead right into the Be You Pride Festival, which runs from noon to 7 p.m. all across Gayborhood from Walnut to Cypress streets and Quince to Juniper streets. The Be You Pride Festival will also highlight small businesses, vendors, food trucks and bars, community organizations, plus a stage for Philly entertainers and artists!

Upper Deck Golf at Lincoln Financial Field



Experience the thrill of hitting a birdie in the Bird's nest. For a limited time only, hit tee shots from the upper deck of Lincoln Financial Field with Upper Deck Golf.

This is one of many stops for Upper Deck Golf, as they host tee-offs at some of the best professional sports stadiums across the country. But of course, there is no better venue than the Linc.

From Friday to Sunday, tee off from the upper deck and watch your shots soar down to custom greens on the field below, surrounded by the iconic Eagles backdrop.

The stadium experience will be enhanced by great music, ice-cold beers, delicious food and golf challenges.

Although tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime event sold out within minutes, there is still a chance to be a part of the action. Join the waitlist now and secure your spot to hit one out of the park.

Phillies vs. Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park

After a less-than-ideal West Coast trip, the Philadelphia Phillies return home to face the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals are starting to gain momentum on the season, winning seven of their last eight games. The Phillies still have the best record in baseball, despite losing four of the last six games between the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants.

The first of the three-game series kicks off Friday at 6:40 p.m. in South Philly. The Phillies will dawn the City Connect jerseys Friday under the lights. Aaron Nola is set to take the mound.

Tickets can be purchased as low as $41.

Saturday's matchup has a 7:15 p.m. start time and Sunday starts at 7:10 p.m.

Strawberry Festival in Media

Linvilla Orchards in Media, Pennsylvania, is holding its annual Strawberry Festival to celebrate the peak of strawberry-growing season. Enjoy live music, yummy festival foods, family-friendly fun, live music, comedy and Delaware County's largest strawberry shortcake!

While there aren't general admission tickets to visit the orchards, you will need a ticket for any family-friendly activity you choose to do!

Ladybug Music Fest in Wilmington

Empowered women empower women! Come to Wilmington, Delaware this Friday starting at 4:15 p.m. for a music festival unlike any other. Ladybug Music Festival is the largest, free celebration of women musicians in the country. The festival has promoted female-fronted groups and musicians and works to celebrate women and those who identify as women since 2012.

Pop over to the 400 and 500 blocks of Market Street in Wilmington for over thirty FREE live performances across eight different stages Friday evening.

Big Wig RuPaul's Drag Race Brunch: The Ultimate Drag Experience

Grab your favorite pumps and get ready to pump up the party at Punch Line Philly this Saturday for the Big Wig RuPaul's Drag Race Brunch: The Ultimate Drag Experience.

Kick off the weekend with your favorite people, an incredible show and maybe a cocktail or two this Saturday at noon. Tickets start at $30.75.

U+ME+R&B

If you know where Usher is at 7 o'clock, this event is for you. Step into the ultimate R&B experience at The Met Philadelphia for U+ME+R&B, on Friday at 9 p.m.

Strictly R&B all night long, designed to let you sing at the top of your lungs alongside fellow devoted R&B listeners. Attendees can expect to hear all the hits from Quiet Storm classics to modern-day bops.

In previous renditions of this event, there have been notable guest hosts such as Ashanti, Neyo and Maya, just to name a few. The event's website also left a pretty enticing comment on its homepage: "You never know who might drop in…"

Grab your tickets and get ready for an unparalleled R&B experience, perfect for both hardcore fans and those simply looking to enjoy a night of great music and good vibes. Tickets start at $47.25.

Back To Our Roots



Discover the world of Black-owned wines with BlacOak's wine tasting experience, Back To Our Roots on Sunday, from 4 to 6 p.m. Learn the art of wine tasting and identifying the finest of wines while exploring Black-owned wine brands

Guests will learn valuable wine tasting techniques during the two-hour session; the perfect launchpad for those looking to jumpstart their sommelier journey.

Tickets are priced at $50 each and are non-refundable. This is a fantastic opportunity for wine aficionados to support Black-owned businesses and expand their palates. Join BlacOak for an unforgettable evening of wine, knowledge and community.

SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club



Everyone deserves to treat themselves to an elegant night out, and there's no better place to do so than at one of Philadelphia's top dining and music venues, SOUTH.

A Broad Street standout, SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club offers a unique blend of music and American heritage cuisine.

This weekend, one of the city's premier jazz clubs offers an unforgettable evening of dining and live jazz with YolanDa Brown on Friday and Saturday and Erich Cawalla on Sunday. Brown is an award-winning artist whose music mixes reggae, jazz and soul. Brown has also toured with music greats like The Temptations and Billy Ocean. Tickets are priced at $40 per person and do not include food and drinks.

To round off the weekend, on Sunday, Pennsylvania native Erich Cawalla graces the stage at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. With tickets at $20 per person, guests will be treated to a blend of "Old Vegas with Contemporary R&B," offering a nostalgic feel. All ticket sales are non-refundable.

Elfreth's Alley Day

If you love touring historic homes and learning about Philadelphia's history and architecture, Elfreth's Alley Day is sure to be your cup of tea. The Elfreth's Alley Association is celebrating 90 years of the historic neighborhood's Elfreth's Alley Day this Saturday where residents open their 18th and 19th century-styled homes to let visitors tour.

The event will feature musical groups, historical reenactors, historians, artisan crafters and vendors to add to the festivities.

Secure your ticket online now for one of the two time slots, 1-3 p.m. or 3-5 p.m., or you can buy your ticket in person.