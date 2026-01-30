Section of Roosevelt Boulevard closed in Philadelphia after fatal crash, police say

Roosevelt Boulevard is shut down in both directions in the Hunting Park section of North Philadelphia after a fatal crash Friday morning, according to police.

The crash killed one person and left several others injured, police say. It happened just around 3:30 a.m. on the Boulevard under the Broad Street overpass, Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Crash investigators believe a man was driving in the northbound lanes when, for an unknown reason, he got out of his car, climbed over the central barrier, and was struck by another car in the southbound lanes.

CBS News Philadelphia

Police arrived on the scene and found the 56-year-old victim, Small said. The man was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:38 a.m.

There were four vehicles found with damage in the road's northbound lanes, including the 56-year-old's car.

Three people from those other vehicles were injured, including a 31-year-old man who was hospitalized in critical condition. Two other men were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The exact circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.