Visitors to Philadelphia witness re-creation of iconic "Rocky" moment for upcoming movie

Tourists at the Philadelphia Art Museum got an unexpected surprise on Tuesday: a film crew re-creating one of cinema's most recognizable moments — Rocky Balboa's triumphant sprint up the museum steps.

But the runner wasn't Sylvester Stallone. It was actor Anthony Ippolito, who is portraying a young Stallone in the upcoming biopic "I Play Rocky," a behind-the-scenes look at how the original 1976 film was made. Dressed in Rocky's signature gray sweatsuit, Ippolito drew crowds who quickly realized they were watching Hollywood in action.

"I just love how he portrays himself," said Anika Singh, visiting from India.

For many tourists, stumbling upon the re-creation added an unexpected highlight to their trip.

"Seeing where the movie was recorded and set and how he got up the stairs … I just love Philly, too," said Rachele Lanza of Italy.

Crews filmed the climactic training montage moment in which Rocky reaches the top of the steps and raises his fists in victory. Lanza said the chance to see the scene come to life was unforgettable — even if it meant she couldn't climb the steps herself.

"It's kinda cool. I didn't expect it," she said. "I can say that I was here when they were ... making that."

The museum's steps were closed to the public during filming, leaving some visitors disappointed.

"I especially came to Philadelphia and I really wanted to go up the steps and have a view of the place," Singh said.

Still, Singh — a filmmaker — said watching the production inspired her.

"It's an inspiration to see him," she said. "I hope we can get that spirit in a good way — fight for better things for a better world."

Others saw a chance to maybe make it onto the big screen.

"Sure, put me on!" joked Diego Alvarado of Harrisburg. "Hopefully I can come out in a shot … be famous, right? You never know."

Mark Wahlberg was recently spotted filming part of an upcoming movie called "Weekend Warriors" on the steps.

"I Play Rocky" is reportedly scheduled for release in 2026, 50 years after the release of the original.