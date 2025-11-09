Mark Wahlberg spotted shooting at Philadelphia Art Museum for "Weekend Warriors" film

What do Mark Wahlberg, Lebron James and the "Rocky Steps" all have in common? They're all connected to a movie being filmed in Philadelphia this weekend called "Weekend Warriors."

Philly photographer HughE Dillon shared video with CBS News Philadelphia showing Wahlberg atop the steps at the Philadelphia Art Museum shooting the film, produced by Apple Studios, Plan B Entertainment and The SpringHill Company, the production company founded by Lebron James and Maverick Carter.

HughE Dillon/ PhillyChitChat

Wahlberg appears to take a few bites of a sandwich in the clip — we can guess it's probably a Philly cheesesteak — and then throws a few pretend boxing punches with a young actor. Then he throws both fists in the air — just like Sylvester Stallone does in "Rocky."

According to its IMDB page, "Weekend Warriors" is a film about a father and his son with autism who visit every NBA team in search of the son's favorite. The film is based on a 2023 German film "Wochenend Rebellen" or "Weekend Rebels," about a father who takes his son with autism to see every team in the Premier League.

Dillon says the film will be shooting at Sunday night's Philadelphia 76ers game against the Detroit Pistons at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Stephen Chbosky, known for "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" and the Emma Watson-led remake of "Beauty and the Beast," is writing and directing "Weekend Warriors."