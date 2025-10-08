The Philadelphia Museum of Art has a new name as part of rebranding

The Philadelphia Museum of Art has a new name

For the first time in nearly nine decades, the Philadelphia Museum of Art has a new name, but it won't be too hard to remember.

The city's largest art institution announced Tuesday a trimmed-down name and a new brand. As of Wednesday, the museum located on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and home to the famous "Rocky steps" will be known as the Philadelphia Art Museum.

The rebranding puts Philadelphia front and center and celebrates the city's grit, creativity and industrial heritage. It comes with a new logo, merchandise and an overhauled website.

"The Art Museum is a real gift to the city," Audrey Hudson, the Kathleen C. Sherrerd deputy director for learning and engagement, said, "and this new brand says that we want to share it so widely with all of you."

The new logo is a round badge with a black background and with "Philadelphia Art Museum" surrounding a griffin.

Hudson says one of the new programs coming to the museum as part of the rebranding is a DJ residency.

"We have three [DJs] per year, and they are integrating with the art," Hudson said. "They are interacting with the art, they are talking with curators, they are talking with programmers, conservators and spinning through their love of art."

The museum first opened in 1876 as the Pennsylvania Museum and School of Industrial Art and later changed its name to the Philadelphia Museum of Art in May 1938.

The Philadelphia Art Museum rebrand was developed with Gretel, a national branding and strategy company.

