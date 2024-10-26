Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio join Mayor Parker in Philadelphia to urge voter turnout

Early voting begins in New Jersey and Delaware ahead of Election Day

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker was joined by Hollywood heavyweights Saturday evening at a Philadelphian's for Kamala Harris event along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The event aimed to encourage voter turnout ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

Academy Award winners Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, along with Emmy winner Kerry Washington, actress Tessa Thompson, and actor Brian Tyree Henry headlined the Harris for President campaign event.

The event was hosted by Mayor Parker and Dawn Chavous, the regional chair of the Black Women for Harris Campaign. Several local elected officials also joined the gathering, highlighting the potential impact of Pennsylvania's voter turnout.

"The path to the White House runs straight through the commonwealth of Philadelphia," Mayor Parker said.

Mayor Parker emphasized the significance of Philadelphia in shaping national outcomes, noting recent elections where the state played a decisive role.

Parker pointed to the differences in voter turnout in the past two elections. In 2016, former President Donald Trump won Pennsylvania by over 44,000 votes, while in 2020, President Joe Biden claimed the state by more than 80,000 votes as turnout surged.

The A-list celebrities addressed the crowd on the importance of voting, with each celebrity lending support to candidate Harris.

De Niro was vocal about his disdain for Trump using a colorful array of expletives, urging voters to knock on doors and keep their fellow Philadelphians accountable this Election Day.

"Everything, everything is on the line, and it will all come down to what happens here in Philly and in this great commonwealth," said De Niro.

Leonardo DiCaprio highlighted Harris' stance on climate change.

"Whether or not we have an administration that doesn't deny scientific facts, who believes in 99% of the scientific community when it comes to the man-made climate crisis," DiCaprio said. "The choice could not be clearer, and that choice is Vice President Kamala Harris."

Kerry Washington also emphasized the significance of the Philadelphia vote.

"We aren't here as actors and actresses. We are here as Americans," Washington said. "There is too much at stake to get scared, and quiet, and complacent. So that's why we're here."

Creed's Tessa Thompson and Brian Henry of the TV show Atlanta reminded Philadelphians of the city's pivotal role, urging them to see the impact of their votes in shaping the nation's future.

Early voting in New Jersey and Delaware began on Saturday. In Pennsylvania, "over-the-counter" voting at county election offices has begun as well.

The red carpet will remain in Philadelphia for a few more days as Bruce Springsteen is set to headline a concert and a rally with former President Barak Obama in support of Harris on Monday.