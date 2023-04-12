Rob Thomson on Bryce Harper's return: "I've got a date"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Thomson has an idea when he'll have Bryce Harper back in his lineup, but the Phillies' manager is keeping it close to his chest.

Thomson, appearing on 94WIP's Morning Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie on Wednesday, said he believes Harper could hit in a game today, but they need to get medical clearance first about sliding.

"I'm not going to tell you, but I've got a date," Thomson told 94WIP on Wednesday morning. "I think he could hit in a game, whether that's a rehab game or whatever, it's just the sliding part of it."

Thomson said the team and Harper need to get medical clearance about sliding so they can do "more aggressive head-first slides."

"Because that's how he does most of his sliding is head-first," Thomson said, "and there's an injury factor there that he could rupture it again until we get clearance and we know that everything is strong inside that elbow."

The Phillies manager described Harper as "itching to go."

"He'd play right today," Thomson said.

Thomson's radio appearance echoed what he told reporters Tuesday after Harper again took batting practice before the team's 8-4 loss to the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.

Sliding remains the Phillies' biggest concern currently regarding Harper's surgically repaired right elbow.

Harper fielded ground balls Tuesday and also did modified sliding drills, Thompson told reporters Tuesday.

The Associated Press reported that Harper is "expected to see Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed his Tommy John surgery back in November, when the Phillies visit Los Angeles in early May."

The Phillies initially said they expect Harper to return by the All-Star break but placed him on the 10-day injured list, not the 60-day.