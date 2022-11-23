Phillies' Bryce Harper undergoes Tommy John surgery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the Phillies said. Harper is expected to return as the team's designated hitter by the All-Star Break.

The Phillies said Harper could return to play right field near the end of the regular season.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Nel ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said last week Harper would undergo surgery on his torn UCL but would not reveal whether it would be Tommy John or another type.

Harper tore his UCL while making a throw in a game in April. The injury forced the right-handed throwing, left-handed hitting slugger to exclusively serve as the Phillies' designated hitter for the majority of the season.

In late June, Harper broke his left thumb after being hit by a 97 mph fastball by Padres lefty Blake Snell. He was able to return in late August but struggled to regain his MVP-like form in the batter's box.

Until the National League Wild Card Series.

The 30-year-old rediscovered his timing in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series and went on a month-long tear.

Harper helped the Phillies win the National League and come within two wins of winning the World Series.

In 17 playoff games, Harper hit .349 with a 1.160 OPS, seven doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs. He won the National League Championship Series MVP after going 8 for 20 with two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored.

His eighth-inning home run in Game 5 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres powered the Phils to the World Series.