Wildfire in Jackson, New Jersey leads to several evacuations

At least 15 buildings have been evacuated in Jackson Township on Wednesday after a wildfire broke out, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

Firefighters are working on a backfiring operation, getting ahead of the fire's path to slow its advance and help contain the blaze, NJFFS said on social media.

WILDFIRE ALERT: Jackson Twp., Ocean County The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on scene of a wildfire burning in the... Posted by New Jersey Forest Fire Service on Wednesday, November 6, 2024

There are 25 structures threatened by the blaze, and it is 0% contained. The size of the fire wasn't immediately available on Wednesday.

Fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews are on the scene.

The fire comes on a day of "very high" fire danger in the state, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Burn restrictions were in effect across the state.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.