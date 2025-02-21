Ridley High School students raising money for CHOP with a dance marathon. Here's how to donate
More than 150 Ridley High School students are gearing up for a night of dancing and charity.
For the past several years students have been hosting their annual fundraiser called R-Thon. It's an event that raises money and awareness for childhood cancer and cardiac research for CHOP patients.
The event kicks off Saturday evening to include food, games dancing and a visit from Philadelphia Eagles' Swoop.
This year's goal is to raise $30,000.
To donate to R-Thon, visit the DonorDrive webpage linked here or scan the QR code in the video above.