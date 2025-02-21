Watch CBS News
Ridley High School students raising money for CHOP with a dance marathon. Here's how to donate

By Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

Ridley High School students ready to raise money for CHOP with "R-Thon"
Ridley High School students ready to raise money for CHOP with "R-Thon" 00:55

More than 150 Ridley High School students are gearing up for a night of dancing and charity.

For the past several years students have been hosting their annual fundraiser called R-Thon. It's an event that raises money and awareness for childhood cancer and cardiac research for CHOP patients.

ridley-high-school-pennsylvania-rthon-chop.jpg
Ridley High School students take part in a previous "R-Thon" dance marathon. Ridley High School

The event kicks off Saturday evening to include food, games dancing and a visit from Philadelphia Eagles' Swoop.

This year's goal is to raise $30,000.

To donate to R-Thon, visit the DonorDrive webpage linked here or scan the QR code in the video above.

Wakisha Bailey
Wakisha-Bailey-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Wakisha Bailey joined CBS News Philadelphia as a reporter in July 2021.

