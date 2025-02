Ridley High School students ready to raise money for CHOP with "R-Thon" You don't have to be a Penn State student to dance the night away in the fight against childhood cancer. Students at Ridley High School in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are getting ready for "R-Thon" on Saturday, Feb. 22. The event will be raising money for childhood cancer and cardiac research at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and supporting families receiving care there.