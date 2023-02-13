Rider University to offer scholarship for education students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rider University in North Jersey is fighting a national teacher shortage.

In their effort to make sure our future generations have access to the education they need, Rider will offer a $2,000 annual scholarship, beginning in the Fall 2023 semester. It's for eligible incoming first-year and transfer undergraduate education majors.

All students who apply to Rider as an elementary education or secondary education major will be considered for the Teacher Education Scholarship.

Students must also be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits per semester, maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher, and remain in good academic standing with the university.

To learn more about Rider's Teacher Education Scholarship, visit rider.edu/teacher-scholarship.