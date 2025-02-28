Man accused of stabbing Camden, New Jersey police officer will stay in jail, judge rules

Man accused of stabbing Camden police officer ordered to stay in jail, judge rules

A man accused of stabbing a Camden County, New Jersey police officer will stay in jail through future court proceedings, a judge ruled Friday.

Richard Dennis, 38, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, a weapons charge and other offenses after police say he stabbed Camden County police officer Joshua McKnight on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Officials said McKnight had stopped at Duran Grocery at Broadway and Chestnut streets when Dennis came up from behind and stabbed the officer.

McKnight's supervisor heard the commotion over police radio and officers and medics quickly responded to the scene, taking the 23-year-old Marine veteran to Cooper Medical Center.

McKnight was in critical condition after the stabbing but is now home from the hospital. His recovery will be a long process.

About 50 uniformed Camden County police officers attended Dennis' detention hearing on Friday. The hearing is where judges rule if a defendant can be released and expected to appear at their next scheduled court appearance. Judges assess a defendant's risk to the community, possible flight risk and prior history of failures to appear before making the decision.

This is a developing story and will be updated.