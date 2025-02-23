Camden County, New Jersey, police officer stabbed; suspect charged, officials say

An on-duty Camden County police officer was stabbed in the neck on Sunday night in a "senseless act," Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said. The stabbing happened outside of Duran Grocery at the intersection of Broadway and Chestnut Street in Camden just before 6 p.m., according to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the 28-year-old officer is in critical but stable condition at Cooper University Hospital.

"He still has a lot of challenges ahead and we just ask that everyone keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers," Rodriguez said.

Richard Dennis, 38, was charged with attempted murder in connection to the stabbing, Rodriguez said. He was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault and other offenses. Officials said Dennis' last known address was in Lindenwold in Camden County but he was homeless.

Rodriguez said the officer was assigned to South Camden by his supervisor and made a stop at Duran Grocery. The officer was outside of his car for about a minute talking to someone when he was allegedly stabbed by Dennis from behind, according to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the 28-year-old's supervisor went to the grocery store after hearing commotion on the scanner and found the officer stabbed. Dennis was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Officials said Dennis will be remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility and a detention hearing will be held later this week.

The officer joined Camden's department in 2023 and previously served in the Marines.