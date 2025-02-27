Camden police officer sent home from hospital after stabbing

A Camden County police officer who was in critical condition after being stabbed over the weekend has been released from the hospital, officials said.

Joshua McKnight was stabbed outside a grocery store at Broadway and Chestnut Street around 6 p.m. Sunday. Police said McKnight had made a stop at the Duran Grocery when a man came up from behind and stabbed him in the neck.

The man was identified as Richard Dennis of Sicklerville.

Dennis, 38, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, a weapons charge and other offenses. He is awaiting a detention hearing in Camden County Superior Court, where a judge will rule whether Dennis can be released ahead of future proceedings or if he should remain incarcerated until his case is finished.

Camden County Police Deputy Chief Brandon Kersey and Mayor Victor Carstarphen spoke highly about McKnight Thursday afternoon and are hopeful for a speedy recovery.

"We're happy. Our command staff, his family. We didn't expect for him to recover this fast," said Kersey. "We're still praying for him that he has a speedy recovery, but we're excited that he's getting released."

"Just a lot of time and patience. It's going to be a slow recovery, but it looks like he's going to make a good recovery," Kersey continued. "His spirits are getting better. He still has a long way to go."

CBS News Philadelphia.

"We're elated. We're happy. The city of Camden, our community," Carstarphen said. "Words can't express how we all feel today for Officer McKnight and his family."

"It was a senseless, senseless crime that happened to him and I want to thank all these supporters, the first responders," Carstarphen continued. "I want to thank Cooper Hospital. I want to thank everyone, our police department for standing together."

McKnight, 23, is a Marine veteran who joined the department two years ago. Police responded to the stabbing quickly after his supervisor heard a commotion on the scanner and then took Dennis into custody soon after.

"Just get here as fast as possible to try to help our brother. The first night, we didn't know how it was going to turn out," Kersey said. "It didn't look good at first. But thankful to Cooper Hospital; they worked their miracles worked their magic and he's again on his way home."

McKnight was released from Cooper Medical Center as staff clapped and cheered and fellow first responders saw him off.

And times like this, the city of Camden has come together. Our prayers were met and we're just thankful," Carstarphen said. "We're thankful that he's able to go home today and continue his speedy recovery."

"We love it. This is great. We put this together in the matter of two hours and we have this great turnout this quick," said Kersey. "It's unexplainable, but it's a great feeling."