Residents getting outside more on stretch of beautiful, warm days

Residents getting outside more on stretch of beautiful, warm days

Residents getting outside more on stretch of beautiful, warm days

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of people are getting out, enjoying this summer-like weather.

Wednesday night, people were out and about taking in a nice warm evening.

We saw people dining outdoors and taking a stroll, and even enjoying a cold beer at Parks on Tap, a traveling beer garden benefitting the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

As we were talking to people, there was only one question that kept popping up: where's spring?

"It felt like the middle of summer, like peak of the season," said Maggie O'Donnell.

"I'm a teacher, I'm a special ed teacher, so we did an extra long outdoor after-recess, it was magical," Andrea Bowling said.

Another Parks on Tap patron called the weather "extremely comfortable and slightly sticky."

Our NEXT Weather meteorologist Kate Bilo says we will get close to record high temperatures Thursday.