Watch CBS News
Local News

Residents getting outside more on stretch of beautiful, warm days

By Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

Residents getting outside more on stretch of beautiful, warm days
Residents getting outside more on stretch of beautiful, warm days 01:58

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of people are getting out, enjoying this summer-like weather.

Wednesday night, people were out and about taking in a nice warm evening. 

We saw people dining outdoors and taking a stroll, and even enjoying a cold beer at Parks on Tap, a traveling beer garden benefitting the Fairmount Park Conservancy

As we were talking to people, there was only one question that kept popping up: where's spring?

"It felt like the middle of summer, like peak of the season," said Maggie O'Donnell. 

"I'm a teacher, I'm a special ed teacher, so we did an extra long outdoor after-recess, it was magical," Andrea Bowling said.

Another Parks on Tap patron called the weather "extremely comfortable and slightly sticky."

Our NEXT Weather meteorologist Kate Bilo says we will get close to record high temperatures Thursday.

Wakisha Bailey
Wakisha-Bailey-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Wakisha Bailey joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in July 2021.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 8:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.