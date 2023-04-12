Philadelphia Parks on Tap returns with original format
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's Parks on Tap kicks off the 2023 season on Wednesday. The traveling beer garden will open at the Azalea Garden between Boathouse Row and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
The Azalea Garden pop-up will run through Sunday, April 16.
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, Parks on Tap returns to its original format, traveling each and every week for 23 weeks to more than a dozen locations around the city.
Parks on Tap ends on Aug. 13.
Here is the schedule for the 2023 season.
April 12-16: Azalea Garden
April 19-23: Columbus Square
April 26-30: Pastorius Park
May 3-7: Penn Treaty Park
May 10-14: Matthias Baldwin Park
May 17-21: Campbell Square
May 24-29: Clark Park *Open Monday: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.
May 31-June 4: Schuylkill Banks
June 7-11: Shofuso Japanese House
June 14-18: Dickinson Square Park
June 21-25: Discovery Center
July 4-9: FDR Park
July 12-16: Belmont Plateau
July 19-23: Gorgas Park
July 26-30: Pretzel Park
Aug. 2-6: Burholme Park
Aug. 9-13: Lemon Hill
