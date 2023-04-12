Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Parks on Tap returns with original format

By CBS3 Staff

Philadelphia's "Parks on Tap" returns for 2023 season
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's Parks on Tap kicks off the 2023 season on Wednesday. The traveling beer garden will open at the Azalea Garden between Boathouse Row and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Azalea Garden pop-up will run through Sunday, April 16.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, Parks on Tap returns to its original format, traveling each and every week for 23 weeks to more than a dozen locations around the city.

Parks on Tap ends on Aug. 13.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 season.

April 12-16: Azalea Garden

April 19-23: Columbus Square

April 26-30: Pastorius Park

May 3-7: Penn Treaty Park

May 10-14: Matthias Baldwin Park

May 17-21: Campbell Square

May 24-29: Clark Park *Open Monday: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

May 31-June 4: Schuylkill Banks

June 7-11: Shofuso Japanese House

June 14-18: Dickinson Square Park

June 21-25: Discovery Center

July 4-9: FDR Park

July 12-16: Belmont Plateau

July 19-23: Gorgas Park

July 26-30: Pretzel Park

Aug. 2-6: Burholme Park

Aug. 9-13: Lemon Hill

First published on April 12, 2023 / 9:21 AM

