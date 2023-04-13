Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Warm and sunny, approaching record high temperatures

By Kate Bilo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're struggling to get out bed Thursday morning, take heart - today is a beautiful summer day and you won't need to wear a jacket at all.

In fact, today will be the hottest day of the year so far.

We're going to see temperatures in the mid-80s around the region today, and we will get close to the record high temperatures for today.

Today we are again seeing an elevated wildfire risk. With humidity below 30%, a strong westerly wind and lots of dry vegetation on the ground, the conditions are right for a spark to turn into a blaze.

We already saw a wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey this week.

Today's high is 86 degrees, with mostly sun in the forecast.

This weekend, we could see rain.

Saturday morning and afternoon you could see showers and even a thundershower.

