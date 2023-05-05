Researchers say ecosystem of beech trees are in danger

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new threat to trees in the mid-Atlantic region could be much worse than the spotted lanternflies. Beech trees are very prevalent around Philadelphia and they're under attack from a tiny bug that's deadly.

Scientists say a delicate ecosystem could be in jeopardy.

The majestic copper beech tree is in danger from a microscopic menace called a nematode. It's attacking beech trees all over the northeast endangering millions of trees.

"The biggest reason that we're concerned about it is the fact that it kills the young trees," Jason Parker said.

Parker, an arborist, says beech leaf disease is relatively new that's probably being spread by birds. And it's usually easy to spot on the leaves.

"It should be pretty obvious because the stripping will really look distinct," Parker said. "It's going to be between the veins, you're going to see stripping that is off-color, lighter."

The tree disease is not a direct threat to people but doctors say trees are critical for clearing the air of pollution.

"It is a human health issue," Jean Epiphan said.

Epiphan, a researcher at Rutgers University, says in addition to cleaning the air, beech trees provide an important food source for animals and shade for cooling.

"The beech provides abundant and very important ecosystem services," Epiphan said. "It's causing an epidemic disease occurrence."

Because it's new, researchers don't know a lot about the disease and there is currently no widely accepted treatment.

But pruning and keeping trees healthy can help prevent infections.

"It's a concern when there is such a high percentage of beech in our forests," Parker said.

He says beech trees are also prevalent in urban environments and suburban neighborhoods, where they are an important part of the ecosystem.

Researchers say at this point the disease appears to only be attacking beech trees and there's no indication it will hurt people who are around the trees or touch them.