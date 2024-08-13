Watch CBS News
Renovations underway at Penn State's Beaver Stadium ahead of start of upcoming season

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver Stadium renovations underway
Beaver Stadium renovations underway 00:21

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Numerous renovation projects are in full swing at Penn State's Beaver Stadium as the school's football team prepares to begin its season. 

Photos of the projects were shared on social media on Monday, showing some of the progress of the work being done. 

Videoboards are being added to the stadium among other improvement projects.

Earlier this year, Penn State's board of trustees approved plans for an extensive renovation project for the stadium. 

The project is estimated to cost around $700 million and will include the aforementioned videoboards, improved field lighting, and a new welcome center. 

It's unclear if the videoboards will be installed in time for the team's first home game against Bowling Green University on September 7. 

