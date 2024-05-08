Beaver Stadium renovation plans to be voted on later this month

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Penn State is moving forward with plans to renovate Beaver Stadium and the school's Board of Trustees is set to vote on the plans later this month.

A vote on the renovations will take place on May 21 to decide on whether or not approve the plan.

Two U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornets stationed out of Virginia Beach, Va. perform a flyover on Veterans Day before Penn State and Michigan squared off on Nov. 11th, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in University Park Mike Darnay/KDKA

The proposed plans come with a $700 million price tag and include improvements to the west end of the stadium's club seating and executive suites.

If approved, construction is expected to start in January and will wrap up in time for the 2027 football season.