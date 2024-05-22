Watch CBS News
Penn State approves $700 million renovation project for Beaver Stadium

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Penn State's board of trustees have approved plans for an extensive renovation project for Beaver Stadium. 

The project is estimated to cost around $700 million.

The stadium will be getting video board replacements, improved field lighting, and a new welcome center. 

Penn State says that all of the improvements at the stadium should be completed ahead of the 2027 college football season. 

Beaver Stadium opened in 1960 and is the second largest stadium in America with a capacity of more than 106,000 people. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a Digital Producer and Photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 1:49 AM EDT

