Lehigh Valley IronPigs hosting "Rehab Ribs Night" for Zack Wheeler's rehab start

Phillies fans wanting to take the 90-minute drive north from Philadelphia on Saturday to watch Zack Wheeler's rehab start for the IronPigs can enjoy an all-you-can-eat Rehab Ribs Night at America's top minor-league ballpark.

Wheeler, who revealed during spring training that he kept a rib from his thoracic outlet decompression surgery in his closet, is making a rehab start for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The 'Pigs face the Toledo Mud Hens at Coca-Cola Park, which USA Today named the best minor league ballpark in the country Wednesday.

The Phillies' ace appears ahead of schedule and could return in April. The Phillies placed Wheeler on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to March 22, to start the season.

The IronPigs announced Wednesday they're pulling "some ribs out of the closet" in honor of Wheeler's rehab outing.

The ballclub announced a "Rehab Ribs Night" at the Capital Blue Cross Tiki Terrace Gallery during Wheeler's start. The barbecue buffet runs from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. and features BBQ ribs, mac and cheese and other barbecue favorites. Fans will also receive a free gift, according to the event page.

"We're going to PIG OUT on AYCE Ribs in honor of our star pitcher's infamous rib, which was removed during his off-season surgery," the IronPigs wrote in the announcement.

Gates open at Coca-Cola Park at 3:15 p.m. Saturday and first pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m.

USA Today announced Wednesday that Coca-Cola Park was voted as the best MiLB ballpark in the United States.

The top 10 minor league ballparks according to USA Today are:

Coca-Cola Park Modern Woodmen Park The Ballpark at America First Square Jackie Robinson Ballpark Covenant Health Park Polar Park FirstEnergy Stadium Keesler Federal Park Truist Field Toyota Field

IronPigs president and general manager Kurt Landes said in the announcement that the honor is "something our entire community can and should be proud of."

"The IronPigs are delighted to receive this honor," Landes said, "and it speaks to our mission of providing a positive and memorable experience for every guest, every time."

Rehab Ribs Night is just one of the beautiful quirks about minor league baseball — fun promotions that help attract fans that MLB teams might not get away with.

On June 10, the Reading Fightin Phils — the Phillies' Double-A affiliate — is hosting a Seinfeld Tribute Night featuring a special appearance from J. Peterman himself, John O'Hurley, for their game against the Portland Sea Dogs.

Another fun promotion happening this summer in the Phillies' minor league system also includes the Fightin Phils: the team will play as the "Reading Iced Coffees" during their annual morning game on Aug. 25.