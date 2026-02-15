Reading Fightin Phils will play as "Reading Iced Coffees" in 23rd annual morning game

The Reading Fightin Phils will play as the "Reading Iced Coffees" for their 23rd annual morning game Tuesday, Aug. 25.

First pitch for the game vs. the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tickets for the game can be found for as cheap as $12.

The annual morning game is a tradition for the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The Reading Fightin Phils played as "Cream Chipped Beef" in 2024 and "Flapjacks" in 2025.

The Reading Fightin Phils will play as the Reading Iced Coffees for their annual morning game on August 25th



And their hat/jersey combo is awesome ☕️ pic.twitter.com/Lx2JmNKrdw — MLB (@MLB) February 15, 2026

Gear for the "Reading Iced Coffees" is now available in the Fightin Phils Team store. The team has previously sold out of breakfast-themed apparel quickly.

The first 2,000 adults through the gates at the game will receive a "Reading Iced Coffees" hat, courtesy of Reading Hospital.

The game will also include a special "Brunch Time" beer tasting festival, which will include craft beer, wine, seltzers and more partner breweries at the Moyer Auto Group Deck at FirstEnergy Stadium. For $44, fans can enjoy the tasting festival, along with a two-and-a-half-hour all-you-can-eat buffet.

Fans at the "Reading Iced Coffees" game will be able to walk the warning track at 10 a.m. Gates to the Diamond Credit Union Plaza will open at 9 a.m. and feature a pre-game concert and happy hour.

The Fightin Phils will open the 2026 season on April 7 vs. the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.