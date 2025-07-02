Watch CBS News
Red, White and Blue To-Do is back "bigger and better" in Philadelphia

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt,
Wakisha Bailey, Kerri Corrado

/ CBS Philadelphia

We all know July 4, 1776 as Independence Day, but two days earlier, the Continental Congress in Philadelphia passed a resolution to break free from the British Empire. 

July 2 is the day John Adams figured would be remembered as Independence Day, calling for "pomp and parade." The Red, White and Blue To-Do honors that wish.

The event was first put on in 2024 as part of a lead-up to the massive celebration coming in 2026 for America's 250th birthday. There was indeed a parade through Old City and another is set for the second annual "to-do" today in 2025.

Vince Stango, COO of the National Constitution Center, said this year's Red, White and Blue To-Do is "bigger and better."

It includes eight musical acts performing throughout the historic district, 13 floats and over 400 people marching.

What's happening in the 2025 Red, White and Blue To-Do?

The parade kicks off at the NCC at 11 a.m. and ends at 3rd Street between Walnut and Chestnut streets. Free musical performances will be happening between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. throughout Old City, with other programming planned at the historic attractions around the area between 5 and 7 p.m.

Things wrap up with the Wawa Welcome America Salute to Service with the U.S. Army Field Band on Independence Mall.

Check out the full slate of events on PHLVisitorCenter.com.

Joe Brandt

