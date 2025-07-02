Red, White and Blue To-Do is back "bigger and better" in Philadelphia

We all know July 4, 1776 as Independence Day, but two days earlier, the Continental Congress in Philadelphia passed a resolution to break free from the British Empire.

July 2 is the day John Adams figured would be remembered as Independence Day, calling for "pomp and parade." The Red, White and Blue To-Do honors that wish.

The event was first put on in 2024 as part of a lead-up to the massive celebration coming in 2026 for America's 250th birthday. There was indeed a parade through Old City and another is set for the second annual "to-do" today in 2025.

Vince Stango, COO of the National Constitution Center, said this year's Red, White and Blue To-Do is "bigger and better."

It includes eight musical acts performing throughout the historic district, 13 floats and over 400 people marching.

What's happening in the 2025 Red, White and Blue To-Do?

The parade kicks off at the NCC at 11 a.m. and ends at 3rd Street between Walnut and Chestnut streets. Free musical performances will be happening between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. throughout Old City, with other programming planned at the historic attractions around the area between 5 and 7 p.m.

Things wrap up with the Wawa Welcome America Salute to Service with the U.S. Army Field Band on Independence Mall.

Check out the full slate of events on PHLVisitorCenter.com.