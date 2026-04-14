Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch live: Philadelphia announces full day of celebration for 2026 "Red, White and Blue To-Do"

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

As Philadelphia marks 250 years since the founding of the United States, you're going to hear much more about the important date that John Adams wanted to be Independence Day: July 2.

The city is planning an all-day celebration full of "pomp and parade" as Adams would have wanted, and calling it the Red, White and Blue To-Do

Philadelphia political and tourism leaders are holding a news conference at 11 a.m., where they will announce more about the plans for July 2. Watch live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

What happened on July 2, 1776?

While today we celebrate independence on the Fourth of July, back in the 1700s, there was plenty of support for the holiday to be held on July 2.

That's the date that the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution calling for independence. The date we celebrate today, July 4, marks the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Leading up to the 250th anniversary of the U.S. here in Philadelphia, the home of this history, there's been a push to celebrate on both days and start thinking of the first week of July as "Independence Week."

Past Red, White and Blue To-Do events

The city celebrated its first Red, White and Blue To-Do in 2024 and brought it back bigger in 2025. There have been parades around Old City with patriotic floats. 

Museums have also had deals or free admission, sometimes with special Independence-themed programming, to commemorate the day.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue