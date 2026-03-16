Organizers promise biggest Wawa Welcome America yet for America's 250th birthday

Philadelphia's signature summer event is getting ready for America's 250th birthday.

Wawa Welcome America is back for its 35th year, and organizers promise 2026's celebrations will be the biggest the city has seen.

Miss America 2026 quite literally set the stage for what's new, what's returning and who's performing during Wawa Welcome America festivities in Center City.

The 16-day program will feature DJ Jazzy Jeff, Pink Sweats, Eve and more.

Some other highlights include:

June 30, when Trixie Mattel hosts the Philadelphia Orchestra's free Pride concert and celebration.

July 2, when Queen Latifah takes the stage during Salute to Service with the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus

July 3, when Idina Menzel performs with the Philly POPS.

"We had Live Aid; people know that. We had Woodstock; people know that," Jazelle Jones, director of special events for the city, said. "People, we want them to know that this is the birthplace of America and 2026 is where any and everybody wants to be, needs to be and should come."

New this year, Wawa Welcome America will host six fireworks shows. As for events, Philly Fair 250, which takes place over three days in the city's centennial district, is one of several programs debuting.

"The eyes of the world are on Philadelphia, and they are on our festival," Michael Delbene, president and CEO of Welcome America, Inc., said, "and we wanted to make sure we got it right."

The Fourth of July parade will happen this year on July 3. Some 10,000 people are expected to participate alongside 250 "unique elements." The parade will include representation from all 50 states.

"Not too long from now, I'm going to be giving him a box of Tastykakes that I'm going to buy at Wawas," Archbishop Nelson Pérez said.

The archbishop of Philadelphia also joined Monday's announcement, joking about what he's planning on giving Pope Leo the next time he sees him.

On July 3, Leo will accept the Liberty Medal at the Vatican from the National Constitution Center.

"We had this idea about a year and a half ago and were thinking about 2026 and how important the 250th anniversary was, and having a recipient that really met the moment," Vince Stango, interim president and CEO of the National Constitution Center, said. "Pope Leo and the idea of honoring him for religious freedom and freedom of conscience is something we thought would be a great way – a great moment for the city."

Wawa Welcome America events are all free.

The Philadelphia Film Society is offering two weeks of screenings of Philly-based or inspired movies, including "National Treasure," "Invincible" and "Creed."

Free museum days will also return, and Wawa hoagie day is back too, taking place at noon on July 1 at Independence Mall.

There was no announcement on who would headline the Fourth of July celebrations on the Parkway.