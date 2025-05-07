As Real ID rules begin, travelers have a mostly smooth experience at Philadelphia International Airport

Real ID deadline is here. Travelers are mostly smooth sailing at Philadelphia International Airport

TSA was checking for Real IDs on Wednesday as travelers moved through the security checkpoint at Philadelphia International Airport.

"I do a lot of traveling," said Mark Reahk.

Reahk said he made sure to get his Real ID as soon as possible.

"Just to avoid the hassle. We started seeing the signs a couple of years ago about the Real ID. I wanted to make sure I got it, just to avoid it," he said.

Brett Hampton said he got his in the nick of time, a day before his flight. He said the DMVs were packed.

"Sat in line for an hour and a half. Got my Real ID, then they told me, 'You got this paper that you have to get.' They said it would take six weeks to get, so I just have my passport with me," said Hampton.

"It's just an added layer of security," Gerardo Spero, TSA federal security director for Pennsylvania and Delaware, said.

Spero said travelers can still fly without a Real ID. But those without it will have to go through some additional screening.

If you don't have a Real ID, you can also use a passport, a Global Entry Card or a Permanent Resident Card.

"I'm actually very proud of our travelers. They heard the message and they came prepared," Spero said.

Shanique Mitchell and her sister don't have Real IDs and were worried they weren't going to be able to fly to Florida for a family member's graduation. The two are now breathing a sigh of relief that, for now, they can fly without it.

"I'm just so happy," she said.

So far, there's been no major delays at PHL because of the Real IDs, but airport officials are encouraging travelers to arrive early just in case there are.