RawTools Philadelphia among several groups receiving grants to fight violent crime

PHILADELPHIA – Eight nonprofit organizations received $175,000 in grants from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office to continue their work to fight violent crime in the area.

Reverend Omar Herrera wears a ring that used to be part of a gun.

"I wear this ring for the specific purpose of saying and making a vow that it's better not to inflict or cause retribution," Herrera said.

The chaplain volunteers for the nonprofit RawTools Philadelphia. It is part of a nationwide organization that destroys guns to make art.

Monday at Bible Way Church in West Philadelphia, RawTools received at $25,000 check. Herrera said the money will pay for fuel for the furnace that melts the guns.

"If you want to bring your guns, if you are tired of having them in the house, or being used around the neighborhood, we will gladly take them," Herrera said.

Volunteers turn the firearms into jewelry, charms or garden tools at their shop in Kensington. Herrara said this is to prevent homicides and deadly accidents among children.

"Making sure they are not in the home anymore," Herrera said. "Is just a very clear and concise way to make sure the child will not get a hold of it."

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said he wanted to help small organizations fight violence.

"These are organizations, these are people, who have been doing a lot of work, and they didn't do it for themselves. They did it for others," Krasner said.

With this money, these groups can work to save as many lives as they can.

"That is the whole reason I do what I do and that we do what we do at Raw Tools," Herrera said. "It just the hope for the future."