Neighbors unite with city officials to combat rat infestation in South Philadelphia

City officials hold meeting with neighbors affected by rat infestation in South Philadelphia

City officials hold meeting with neighbors affected by rat infestation in South Philadelphia

City officials hold meeting with neighbors affected by rat infestation in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It's a story CBS News Philadelphia first told you about a month ago of a rat infestation problem affecting residents living in South Philadelphia.

"No other residential block would allow this," said BJ Barretta.

Barretta is the neighbor who first told CBS News Philadelphia about the problem impacting residents on South Watts Street. Since we last spoke to Barretta, he said not much has changed.

"It's no way to live," he said.

Barretta showed a photo of what he found under the hood of his car Thursday morning. He said it's a rat's nest and proof the rodents don't plan on moving anytime soon. Barretta's neighbor isn't happy about it either.

"You don't want to walk up and down this street," said Andy Liberatoscioli.

But these neighbors call the rats a symptom of a much larger issue. And that area businesses improperly store their trash, something neighbors said is keeping the rats nearby.

"This is a block with young families. I have a young daughter," he said.

Their concerns brought City Councilman Mark Squilla and the health and streets departments to South Philadelphia. City officials met with neighbors to learn more about the rat problem and discuss solutions on how to fix it.

Squilla said he's speaking with area businesses as well.

"We are going to try and coordinate with most of these businesses to see if they are willing to work together and maybe collaborate together so they can have all of their trash stored in one place and picked up together. That's the goal," he said.

Neighbors said they're cautiously optimistic the issue will finally be addressed.

"I'm hoping for some good results and get everyone working together," said Liberatoscioli.